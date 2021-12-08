PGGM Investments Has $83.94 Million Holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

PGGM Investments lessened its holdings in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 669,663 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 8,834 shares during the period. PGGM Investments’ holdings in Medtronic were worth $83,942,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Medtronic by 56.7% during the 2nd quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 376 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MDT opened at $112.27 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $119.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $125.16. The company has a market cap of $150.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.35, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.80. Medtronic plc has a one year low of $105.02 and a one year high of $135.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.36.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $7.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.98 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 14.80% and a return on equity of 14.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.02 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.7 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MDT shares. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Medtronic from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Medtronic from $153.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Truist cut their price target on shares of Medtronic from $148.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Medtronic from $137.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Medtronic from $144.00 to $137.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Medtronic currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $143.05.

In other news, CFO Karen L. Parkhill sold 682 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $75,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Bradley E. Lerman sold 49,147 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.58, for a total transaction of $6,221,027.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

