PGGM Investments Has $68.58 Million Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

PGGM Investments lessened its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 455,941 shares of the company’s stock after selling 104,991 shares during the quarter. PGGM Investments’ holdings in PepsiCo were worth $68,578,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new stake in PepsiCo in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new stake in PepsiCo in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. AGF Investments LLC bought a new stake in PepsiCo in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in PepsiCo in the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in PepsiCo in the second quarter valued at about $44,000. 70.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on PEP shares. Barclays increased their price target on PepsiCo from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. UBS Group increased their price target on PepsiCo from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Guggenheim increased their price target on PepsiCo from $171.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on PepsiCo from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $162.86.

In other PepsiCo news, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 37,266 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.30, for a total transaction of $5,973,739.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ PEP opened at $166.23 on Wednesday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $128.32 and a twelve month high of $167.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $160.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $155.36. The company has a market capitalization of $229.84 billion, a PE ratio of 28.32, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 4th. The company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.06. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 58.31% and a net margin of 10.62%. The business had revenue of $20.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.66 earnings per share. PepsiCo’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a $1.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $4.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 73.25%.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; and Africa, Middle East and South Asia The Frito-Lay North America segment markets, distributes, and sells snack foods under the Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos, Fritos, Ruffles, and Santitas brands.

