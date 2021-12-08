PGGM Investments Has $397.21 Million Holdings in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

PGGM Investments decreased its holdings in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) by 40.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,820,462 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,304,661 shares during the quarter. Welltower comprises approximately 2.0% of PGGM Investments’ holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. PGGM Investments owned about 1.14% of Welltower worth $397,206,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Welltower in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its position in shares of Welltower by 55.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Welltower in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in shares of Welltower in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Tarbox Family Office Inc. lifted its position in shares of Welltower by 350.9% in the 2nd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 514 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WELL opened at $84.78 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $83.34 and a 200-day moving average of $83.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 1.01. Welltower Inc. has a 52 week low of $59.38 and a 52 week high of $89.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.38.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.38). The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. Welltower had a net margin of 9.69% and a return on equity of 2.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Welltower Inc. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 16th were paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 15th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 234.62%.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Barclays started coverage on Welltower in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $91.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James raised their target price on Welltower from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Welltower from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Welltower from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Welltower from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Welltower currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.21.

Welltower, Inc engages in the provision of health care infrastructure and investment of seniors housing operators, post-acute providers, and health systems. It operates through the following segments: Seniors Housing Operating, Triple-net, and Outpatient Medical. The Seniors Housing Operating segment includes the seniors housing communities.

