PGGM Investments Has $117.33 Million Stock Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

PGGM Investments lowered its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 4.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 486,614 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 24,906 shares during the period. PGGM Investments’ holdings in McDonald’s were worth $117,328,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Murphy Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc. now owns 39,043 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $9,413,000 after buying an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management grew its position in McDonald’s by 48.8% during the 3rd quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 305 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its position in McDonald’s by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 2,118 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $511,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC grew its position in McDonald’s by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 3,560 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $858,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in McDonald’s by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 3,222 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $776,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. 66.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get McDonald's alerts:

In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,324 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.41, for a total transaction of $1,061,152.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MCD stock opened at $259.91 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $194.22 billion, a PE ratio of 26.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.58. The business has a 50 day moving average of $248.01 and a 200-day moving average of $240.80. McDonald’s Co. has a 12-month low of $202.73 and a 12-month high of $260.38.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.30. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 99.00% and a net margin of 32.33%. The company had revenue of $6.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.22 earnings per share. McDonald’s’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.38 per share. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. This is a positive change from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is 56.91%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on MCD shares. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on McDonald’s from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. KeyCorp upped their price target on McDonald’s from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on McDonald’s from $266.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on McDonald’s from $271.00 to $281.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $264.74.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

Featured Article: What are the benefits of investing in REITs?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD).

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.