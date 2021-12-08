Peyton Boswell Buys 10,000 Shares of LiqTech International, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIQT) Stock

LiqTech International, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIQT) Director Peyton Boswell purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.89 per share, for a total transaction of $48,900.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Shares of LIQT opened at $5.14 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $109.41 million, a PE ratio of -9.35 and a beta of 0.70. LiqTech International, Inc. has a one year low of $4.69 and a one year high of $12.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.03.
LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $4.14 million during the quarter. LiqTech International had a negative return on equity of 58.88% and a negative net margin of 74.83%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.18) EPS. Analysts anticipate that LiqTech International, Inc. will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.
LIQT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of LiqTech International from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LiqTech International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd.
About LiqTech International
LiqTech International, Inc engages in the manufacture of ceramic silicon carbide filters and membranes. The firm specializes in ceramic membranes for liquid filtration systems, diesel particulate filters (DPFs) to control soot exhaust particles from diesel engines, and plastic components for usage in various industries.
