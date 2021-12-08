Peyton Boswell Buys 10,000 Shares of LiqTech International, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIQT) Stock

LiqTech International, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIQT) Director Peyton Boswell purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.89 per share, for a total transaction of $48,900.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of LIQT opened at $5.14 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $109.41 million, a PE ratio of -9.35 and a beta of 0.70. LiqTech International, Inc. has a one year low of $4.69 and a one year high of $12.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.03.

LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $4.14 million during the quarter. LiqTech International had a negative return on equity of 58.88% and a negative net margin of 74.83%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.18) EPS. Analysts anticipate that LiqTech International, Inc. will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in LiqTech International by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 53,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 1,880 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in LiqTech International by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 156,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $857,000 after acquiring an additional 1,960 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of LiqTech International by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 115,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $633,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in shares of LiqTech International by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 23,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 4,504 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of LiqTech International during the 2nd quarter worth about $90,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.93% of the company’s stock.

LIQT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of LiqTech International from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LiqTech International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

LiqTech International, Inc engages in the manufacture of ceramic silicon carbide filters and membranes. The firm specializes in ceramic membranes for liquid filtration systems, diesel particulate filters (DPFs) to control soot exhaust particles from diesel engines, and plastic components for usage in various industries.

