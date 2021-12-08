Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO) Shares Sold by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO) by 36.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,225 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,500 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Perrigo were worth $626,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Perrigo by 310.8% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 34,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,614,000 after buying an additional 25,800 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Perrigo by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 308,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,142,000 after buying an additional 53,895 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Perrigo by 68.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 759,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,822,000 after buying an additional 307,689 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC boosted its stake in Perrigo by 2,214.5% during the 2nd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 143,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,573,000 after purchasing an additional 137,165 shares during the period. Finally, Woodline Partners LP acquired a new position in Perrigo during the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,953,000. 88.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Perrigo alerts:

In other Perrigo news, EVP Svend Andersen bought 3,655 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $37.10 per share, for a total transaction of $135,600.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Raymond Silcock bought 27,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $36.03 per share, for a total transaction of $990,825.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 33,955 shares of company stock worth $1,226,302 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

PRGO stock opened at $37.41 on Wednesday. Perrigo Company plc has a 52 week low of $35.34 and a 52 week high of $50.90. The company has a market cap of $5.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.90 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $43.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.20). Perrigo had a positive return on equity of 5.88% and a negative net margin of 5.86%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Perrigo Company plc will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. Perrigo’s payout ratio is currently -51.06%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PRGO. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Perrigo from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Perrigo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $45.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Perrigo from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th.

About Perrigo

Perrigo Co Plc provides self-care products and over-the-counter (OTC) health and wellness solutions. It enhances individual well-being by empowering consumers to proactively prevent or treat conditions that can be self-managed. The company was founded by Luther Perrigo in 1887 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

Further Reading: How to invest in blue-chip stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO).

Receive News & Ratings for Perrigo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perrigo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.