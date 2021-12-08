Pensioenfonds Rail & OV Sells 77,794 Shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Pensioenfonds Rail & OV lessened its stake in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 314,481 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 77,794 shares during the quarter. Ulta Beauty makes up 2.9% of Pensioenfonds Rail & OV’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Pensioenfonds Rail & OV’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $113,502,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 24,749 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $9,387,000 after purchasing an additional 4,009 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in Ulta Beauty by 27.2% in the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,236 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $446,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. First American Trust FSB raised its position in Ulta Beauty by 80.3% in the 3rd quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 16,793 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,061,000 after buying an additional 7,478 shares during the last quarter. Fulcrum Capital LLC raised its position in Ulta Beauty by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fulcrum Capital LLC now owns 26,190 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $9,452,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its position in Ulta Beauty by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 1,246 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $450,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. 88.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Ulta Beauty news, insider Jeffrey J. Childs sold 8,699 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.14, for a total value of $3,219,847.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ULTA opened at $407.70 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $386.11 and its 200 day moving average is $364.86. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $258.00 and a fifty-two week high of $417.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.16 billion, a PE ratio of 26.08, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.65.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $3.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.51 by $1.43. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 46.64% and a net margin of 10.72%. The company had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.64 EPS. Ulta Beauty’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 15.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Ulta Beauty from $376.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Ulta Beauty from $430.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on Ulta Beauty from $415.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Ulta Beauty from $415.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Ulta Beauty from $492.00 to $516.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $440.42.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. The company was founded on January 9, 1990 and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.

