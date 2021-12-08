Pensioenfonds Rail & OV Sells 337,602 Shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Pensioenfonds Rail & OV lessened its position in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,582,272 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 337,602 shares during the period. Amphenol makes up about 2.9% of Pensioenfonds Rail & OV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Pensioenfonds Rail & OV’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $116,099,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Amphenol during the third quarter worth about $5,654,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new position in Amphenol during the 2nd quarter worth $232,000. Veriti Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 43.4% in the 2nd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 11,552 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $790,000 after buying an additional 3,495 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in Amphenol by 1,096.4% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,675 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Amphenol by 12.4% during the second quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 5,401 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 595 shares during the period. 93.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Amphenol alerts:

Shares of Amphenol stock opened at $83.85 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $79.54 and a 200-day moving average of $74.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The company has a market capitalization of $50.14 billion, a PE ratio of 35.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.23. Amphenol Co. has a 1-year low of $58.58 and a 1-year high of $86.05.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 25.73% and a net margin of 14.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Amphenol Co. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 20th. This is an increase from Amphenol’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.42%.

APH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Amphenol from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Amphenol from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Truist boosted their price target on Amphenol from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on Amphenol from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Amphenol from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, September 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.05.

In other Amphenol news, SVP Jean-Luc Gavelle sold 54,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.53, for a total value of $4,632,244.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 217,913 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.33, for a total transaction of $17,940,777.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 985,600 shares of company stock worth $81,038,736. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

About Amphenol

Amphenol Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of electrical, electronic and fiber optic connectors interconnect systems, antennas, sensors and sensor-based products, and coaxial and high-speed specialty cable. It operates through the Interconnect Products and Assemblies; and Cables Products and Solutions segments.

Featured Story: Bond

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH).

Receive News & Ratings for Amphenol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphenol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.