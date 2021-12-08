Pensioenfonds Rail & OV Sells 205,912 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Pensioenfonds Rail & OV lowered its position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 11.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,620,510 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 205,912 shares during the period. TJX Companies accounts for 2.7% of Pensioenfonds Rail & OV’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Pensioenfonds Rail & OV’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $106,921,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Davis R M Inc. lifted its position in TJX Companies by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 711,021 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $47,937,000 after acquiring an additional 11,161 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 29.7% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,027,888 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $69,299,000 after purchasing an additional 235,271 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC grew its stake in TJX Companies by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 475,740 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $32,074,000 after buying an additional 2,097 shares during the last quarter. Scott Investment Partners LLP grew its stake in TJX Companies by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Scott Investment Partners LLP now owns 82,500 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $5,443,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Welch & Forbes LLC grew its stake in TJX Companies by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 745,491 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $49,188,000 after buying an additional 8,721 shares during the last quarter. 87.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TJX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup upgraded shares of TJX Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $101.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.15.

In related news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 18,000 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.59, for a total value of $1,288,620.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE TJX opened at $74.12 on Wednesday. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.15 and a 12 month high of $76.94. The stock has a market cap of $88.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.84, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50 day moving average is $67.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.03. TJX Companies had a net margin of 5.85% and a return on equity of 50.46%. The company had revenue of $12.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is 47.49%.

TJX Companies Profile

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

