Pensioenfonds Rail & OV Lowers Stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Pensioenfonds Rail & OV lessened its position in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 19.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 417,015 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 100,031 shares during the period. Stryker makes up 2.8% of Pensioenfonds Rail & OV’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Pensioenfonds Rail & OV’s holdings in Stryker were worth $110,238,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SYK. Camden National Bank purchased a new stake in Stryker during the fourth quarter valued at about $213,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Stryker by 5.8% during the second quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 2,292 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $595,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory lifted its stake in shares of Stryker by 4.2% during the second quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 951 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS acquired a new position in shares of Stryker during the second quarter worth about $1,210,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of Stryker by 3.3% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,279 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $853,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. 72.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SYK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Stryker in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $305.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $286.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $301.00 price target on shares of Stryker in a research note on Friday, October 29th. SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Stryker in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Stryker from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Stryker presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $290.00.

In other Stryker news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.12, for a total value of $263,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SYK stock opened at $260.55 on Wednesday. Stryker Co. has a 12-month low of $220.90 and a 12-month high of $281.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $262.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $263.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical technology company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.23 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 25.73% and a net margin of 11.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.14 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 9.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology & Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

