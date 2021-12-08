Pensioenfonds Rail & OV Has $97.07 Million Holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Pensioenfonds Rail & OV lessened its position in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 15.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 553,332 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 101,725 shares during the quarter. 3M makes up approximately 2.5% of Pensioenfonds Rail & OV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Pensioenfonds Rail & OV’s holdings in 3M were worth $97,065,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 3M during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 3M during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 3M during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of 3M during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new stake in shares of 3M during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. 66.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of 3M from $193.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on 3M from $201.00 to $199.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Citigroup cut their target price on 3M from $194.00 to $191.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. UBS Group cut their target price on 3M from $183.00 to $172.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on 3M from $179.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $194.92.

NYSE MMM opened at $176.55 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.33, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.96. 3M has a one year low of $163.38 and a one year high of $208.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The business’s fifty day moving average is $178.98 and its 200-day moving average is $190.03.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $8.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.67 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 42.80% and a net margin of 16.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.43 EPS. Research analysts expect that 3M will post 9.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th will be issued a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.10%.

About 3M

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

