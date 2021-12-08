Pembina Pipeline Co. (PBA) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.16 on January 14th

Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, December 6th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.164 per share by the pipeline company on Friday, January 14th. This represents a $1.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th.

Pembina Pipeline has raised its dividend by 18.8% over the last three years. Pembina Pipeline has a payout ratio of 98.5% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Analysts expect Pembina Pipeline to earn $2.14 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 93.5%.

Shares of NYSE PBA opened at $30.37 on Wednesday. Pembina Pipeline has a one year low of $23.48 and a one year high of $34.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $32.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.71 billion, a PE ratio of -126.54, a P/E/G ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 1.46.

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.33. Pembina Pipeline had a positive return on equity of 12.19% and a negative net margin of 0.71%. The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Pembina Pipeline will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PBA. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$45.00 price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research report on Friday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Pembina Pipeline in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. TD Securities increased their price objective on Pembina Pipeline from C$43.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Pembina Pipeline in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Pembina Pipeline from C$40.00 to C$41.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pembina Pipeline currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.40.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Pembina Pipeline stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 570,274 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,475 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.10% of Pembina Pipeline worth $18,072,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.42% of the company’s stock.

Pembina Pipeline Company Profile

Pembina Pipeline Corp. engages in the provision of transportation and midstream services. It operates through the following segments: Pipelines, Facilities, Marketing and New Ventures, and Corporate. The Pipelines segment includes conventional, oil sands and transmission pipeline systems, crude oil storage and terminalling business and related infrastructure.

