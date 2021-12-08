Peel Hunt Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Inchcape (LON:INCH)

Peel Hunt restated their buy rating on shares of Inchcape (LON:INCH) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Peel Hunt currently has a GBX 1,000 ($13.26) target price on the stock.

INCH has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,000 ($13.26) target price on shares of Inchcape in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating and issued a GBX 910 ($12.07) target price on shares of Inchcape in a research note on Friday, November 19th.

Shares of INCH opened at GBX 877.50 ($11.64) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of £3.38 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.26. Inchcape has a 12 month low of GBX 617.50 ($8.19) and a 12 month high of GBX 940.50 ($12.47). The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 831.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 833.14.

In related news, insider John Langston purchased 246 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 832 ($11.03) per share, with a total value of £2,046.72 ($2,714.12).

About Inchcape

Inchcape plc operates as an automotive distributor and retailer. The company engages in the sale and distribution of new and used cars, and parts. It also provides aftersales service, body shop repairs, and parts sales; and finance and insurance products and services. The company operates in the Asia Pacific, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Americas, and Africa.

