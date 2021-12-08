Peel Hunt Raises Lok’nStore Group (LON:LOK) Price Target to GBX 1,150

Lok’nStore Group (LON:LOK) had its price target increased by equities research analysts at Peel Hunt from GBX 950 ($12.60) to GBX 1,150 ($15.25) in a report released on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Peel Hunt’s price objective points to a potential upside of 21.44% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Peel Hunt reissued an “add” rating and issued a GBX 780 ($10.34) target price on shares of Lok’nStore Group in a research note on Monday, October 25th.

Shares of Lok’nStore Group stock opened at GBX 947 ($12.56) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 869.73 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1,229.49. Lok’nStore Group has a twelve month low of GBX 540 ($7.16) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,000 ($13.26). The firm has a market capitalization of £283.86 million and a PE ratio of 85.32.

In other Lok’nStore Group news, insider Charles Peal sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 840 ($11.14), for a total value of £252,000 ($334,173.19).

Lok'nStore Group Plc develops and operates self-storage centers primarily in Southern England. The company operates a packaging shop in each of its storage centers that sells storage related goods, such as boxes, tapes, and bubblewraps, as well as provides insurance services. It operates through 36 self-storage centers.

