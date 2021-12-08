PayPoint (LON:PAY) Rating Reiterated by Liberum Capital

PayPoint (LON:PAY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by Liberum Capital in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports.

PAY has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 540 ($7.16) target price on shares of PayPoint in a research report on Thursday, November 25th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 820 ($10.87) target price on shares of PayPoint in a research report on Friday, November 12th.

Shares of LON PAY opened at GBX 632 ($8.38) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.90. The stock has a market capitalization of £434.47 million and a PE ratio of 7.90. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 679.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 1,049.39. PayPoint has a 12-month low of GBX 560 ($7.43) and a 12-month high of GBX 742 ($9.84).

In other PayPoint news, insider Nick Wiles acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 617 ($8.18) per share, with a total value of £61,700 ($81,819.39). Insiders bought a total of 10,055 shares of company stock valued at $6,207,859 in the last three months.

PayPoint plc provides specialist consumer payment, transaction processing, settlement, and other services and products in the United Kingdom, Ireland, and Romania. It offers bill and general services, such as prepaid energy, bills, and cash out services; top-ups, including mobiles phones, eMoney vouchers, prepaid debit cards, and lottery tickets; and retail services comprising ATM, card payments, parcels, money transfer, SIMs, EPoS, and receipt advertising.

