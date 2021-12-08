PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.600-$4.600 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $4.730. The company issued revenue guidance of $25.30 billion-$25.40 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $25.77 billion.PayPal also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $1.120-$1.120 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:PYPL traded up $2.74 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $193.76. 253,671 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,270,063. The stock has a market cap of $227.65 billion, a PE ratio of 46.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s fifty day moving average is $226.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $261.78. PayPal has a one year low of $179.15 and a one year high of $310.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $6.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.24 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 20.09% and a return on equity of 19.75%. PayPal’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PayPal will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of PayPal from $329.00 to $268.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of PayPal from $310.00 to $275.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of PayPal from $360.00 to $260.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of PayPal from $318.00 to $272.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of PayPal from $325.00 to $290.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $283.13.

In related news, Director David W. Dorman purchased 1,547 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $186.47 per share, for a total transaction of $288,469.09. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 12,314 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.32, for a total value of $2,306,658.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 14,097 shares of company stock valued at $2,786,518 and sold 34,114 shares valued at $7,102,758. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in PayPal stock. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 12.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,047 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the period. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management’s holdings in PayPal were worth $793,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.94% of the company’s stock.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

