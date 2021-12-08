PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Sold by D.B. Root & Company LLC

D.B. Root & Company LLC cut its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 16.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,039 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 613 shares during the period. D.B. Root & Company LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $790,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of PYPL. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal in the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of PayPal by 218.4% in the second quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 156 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal in the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal in the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. 78.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PYPL. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on PayPal from $315.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Loop Capital started coverage on PayPal in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $269.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating on shares of PayPal in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on PayPal from $325.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group lowered their price objective on PayPal from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $283.13.

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL opened at $191.02 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $226.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $261.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $179.15 and a 1-year high of $310.16. The company has a market cap of $224.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.17.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.04. PayPal had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 20.09%. The company had revenue of $6.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. PayPal’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Jeffrey William Karbowski sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $387,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.38, for a total value of $2,063,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 14,097 shares of company stock worth $2,786,518 and have sold 34,114 shares worth $7,102,758. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

