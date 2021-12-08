Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) Shares Sold by Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. trimmed its position in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) by 5.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 29,515 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,787 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $14,632,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Paycom Software in the second quarter worth approximately $7,487,000. Polen Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Paycom Software in the second quarter worth approximately $3,270,000. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its position in Paycom Software by 631.1% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 55,365 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $20,123,000 after purchasing an additional 47,792 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. lifted its position in Paycom Software by 10.9% in the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 7,912 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,876,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares during the period. Finally, Dillon & Associates Inc. lifted its position in Paycom Software by 4.1% in the second quarter. Dillon & Associates Inc. now owns 43,959 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $15,957,000 after purchasing an additional 1,729 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Paycom Software alerts:

In related news, Director Jason D. Clark sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $485.96, for a total value of $680,344.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 15.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE PAYC opened at $435.39 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $493.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $441.21. Paycom Software, Inc. has a twelve month low of $302.44 and a twelve month high of $558.97. The stock has a market cap of $26.13 billion, a PE ratio of 147.59, a PEG ratio of 5.55 and a beta of 1.48.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.32. Paycom Software had a net margin of 17.31% and a return on equity of 22.57%. The business had revenue of $256.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $250.26 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PAYC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Paycom Software from $472.00 to $622.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Paycom Software in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $655.00 price objective for the company. Barclays increased their price objective on Paycom Software from $476.00 to $565.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $500.00 to $595.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Paycom Software from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $519.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Paycom Software has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $536.88.

Paycom Software Profile

Paycom Software, Inc provides comprehensive, cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software solutions delivered as Software-as-a-Service. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the complete employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. Its solutions requires virtually no customization and is based on a core system of record maintained in a single database for all HCM functions, including talent acquisition, time and labor management, payroll, talent management and human resources management applications.

Read More: Commodities

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAYC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC).

Receive News & Ratings for Paycom Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paycom Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.