Paybswap Price Hits $0.0066 (PAYB)

Paybswap (CURRENCY:PAYB) traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on December 8th. During the last week, Paybswap has traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Paybswap coin can currently be purchased for $0.0066 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Paybswap has a market cap of $1.02 million and $96,341.00 worth of Paybswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Paybswap alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001987 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00001725 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $29.23 or 0.00058001 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4,366.22 or 0.08663050 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $31.27 or 0.00062034 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $40.34 or 0.00080042 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $50,362.35 or 0.99924323 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00002781 BTC.

Paybswap Profile

Paybswap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 154,142,639 coins. The Reddit community for Paybswap is https://reddit.com/r/Paybswap . Paybswap’s official Twitter account is @paybswap

Paybswap Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Paybswap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Paybswap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Paybswap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Paybswap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Paybswap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.