Paulson Wealth Management Inc. Trims Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Paulson Wealth Management Inc. reduced its holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,338 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 875 shares during the period. Paulson Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $431,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA grew its position in QUALCOMM by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 20,342 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,624,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares during the period. PGGM Investments boosted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 23.1% in the third quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 732,850 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $94,523,000 after buying an additional 137,640 shares during the last quarter. Narwhal Capital Management grew its holdings in QUALCOMM by 31.1% during the third quarter. Narwhal Capital Management now owns 23,825 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $3,073,000 after acquiring an additional 5,656 shares during the period. TFG Advisers LLC raised its position in QUALCOMM by 1.2% during the third quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 10,977 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,416,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.66% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 2,847 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.98, for a total value of $515,250.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on QCOM shares. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $157.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on QUALCOMM from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. DZ Bank raised QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $181.50.

Shares of QUALCOMM stock opened at $183.72 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $151.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $144.22. The company has a market cap of $205.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.34, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.68. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a one year low of $122.17 and a one year high of $188.77.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.49. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 104.16% and a net margin of 26.94%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

QUALCOMM declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, October 12th that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the wireless technology company to repurchase up to 7.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 34.56%.

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

