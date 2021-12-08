Paulson Wealth Management Inc. Has $538,000 Stock Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM)

Paulson Wealth Management Inc. trimmed its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM) by 7.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,970 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,058 shares during the quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $538,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 14.2% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 82,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,778,000 after purchasing an additional 10,230 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 236,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,103,000 after acquiring an additional 12,303 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 30.2% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 2,994 shares in the last quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 157,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,391,000 after purchasing an additional 4,718 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 195,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,226,000 after purchasing an additional 17,783 shares in the last quarter.

BSCM stock opened at $21.47 on Wednesday. Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $21.41 and a twelve month high of $21.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.50.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 20th.

