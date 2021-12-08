Paulson Wealth Management Inc. Cuts Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Paulson Wealth Management Inc. lessened its stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,820 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 67 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group makes up about 0.5% of Paulson Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Paulson Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $1,102,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Anfield Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the second quarter worth $28,000. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 111.6% in the second quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 91 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. 86.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently commented on UNH. SVB Leerink began coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a report on Monday, September 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $480.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $455.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $499.00 to $526.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Truist raised their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $478.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, UnitedHealth Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $488.82.

Shares of UNH opened at $464.73 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $437.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $420.57. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $320.35 and a 52 week high of $466.00. The stock has a market cap of $437.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.84.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.41 by $0.11. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 23.08% and a net margin of 5.52%. The firm had revenue of $72.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.51 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Monday, December 6th will be issued a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 3rd. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is currently 35.98%.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $448.72, for a total transaction of $33,654,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $419.00, for a total transaction of $1,047,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 82,500 shares of company stock valued at $36,855,125. 0.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

