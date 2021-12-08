Paulson Wealth Management Inc. Buys 26,006 Shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB)

Paulson Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB) by 20.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 155,723 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 26,006 shares during the period. Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF comprises about 2.4% of Paulson Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Paulson Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF were worth $5,125,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $531,000 after buying an additional 1,576 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 8,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 16,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Fluent Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 22.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fluent Financial LLC now owns 62,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,054,000 after buying an additional 11,424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 15,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after buying an additional 304 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF stock opened at $33.20 on Wednesday. Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $31.68 and a 52 week high of $34.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $33.00 and a 200-day moving average of $33.20.

PowerShares Build America Bond Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called The BofA Merrill Lynch Build America Bond Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invests at least 80% of its total assets in the securities that comprise the Index.

