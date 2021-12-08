Paul B. Manning Acquires 30,023 Shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VRCA) Stock

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VRCA) Director Paul B. Manning bought 30,023 shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.45 per share, for a total transaction of $283,717.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of VRCA stock opened at $10.58 on Wednesday. Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.51 and a 12-month high of $18.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.87. The company has a market capitalization of $291.15 million, a P/E ratio of -7.25 and a beta of 2.09.

Get Verrica Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Verrica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRCA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.04. On average, equities research analysts predict that Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -1.55 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 212,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,406,000 after acquiring an additional 13,822 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in Verrica Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $243,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Verrica Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $355,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 19,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Verrica Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Verrica Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in identifying, developing, and commercializing pharmaceutical products for the treatment of skin diseases. Its lead product candidate VP-102, is a proprietary topical therapy used in common skin indications including molluscum contagiosum and verruca vulgaris. The company was founded by Matthew Davidson on July 3, 2013 and is headquartered in West Chester, PA.

Read More: Benefits of owning preferred stock

Receive News & Ratings for Verrica Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verrica Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.