Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.000-$2.100 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.030. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Patterson Companies from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th.

Get Patterson Companies alerts:

PDCO opened at $29.70 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.54. Patterson Companies has a 12 month low of $28.16 and a 12 month high of $37.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $32.13 and a 200 day moving average of $31.63.

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. Patterson Companies had a net margin of 2.51% and a return on equity of 19.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Patterson Companies will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 22nd were paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 21st. Patterson Companies’s payout ratio is currently 63.41%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in shares of Patterson Companies during the third quarter valued at approximately $264,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Patterson Companies by 17.1% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 1,439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Patterson Companies by 158.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 789,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,993,000 after acquiring an additional 483,933 shares in the last quarter. 84.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Patterson Companies Company Profile

Patterson Cos., Inc engages in dental and animal health supplies. It operates through the following segments: Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate. The Dental segment provides consumable dental products, equipment and software, turnkey digital solutions an value-added services to dentists and dental laboratories.

Featured Story: Blue-Chip Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Patterson Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patterson Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.