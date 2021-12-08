Patten & Patten Inc. TN Sells 1,136 Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Patten & Patten Inc. TN cut its position in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,136 shares during the quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $3,924,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Keel Point LLC bought a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the second quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the second quarter worth $26,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the second quarter worth $28,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the second quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the second quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors own 84.63% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley stock opened at $102.64 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $184.18 billion, a PE ratio of 13.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. Morgan Stanley has a one year low of $61.86 and a one year high of $105.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $99.78 and a 200 day moving average of $97.55.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $14.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.95 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 15.41% and a net margin of 24.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.59 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 7.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th were given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is 35.76%.

In other Morgan Stanley news, Director Alistair Darling sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.46, for a total value of $99,460.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

MS has been the topic of several analyst reports. JMP Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. TheStreet raised Morgan Stanley from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Morgan Stanley from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $97.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 15th. Citigroup raised Morgan Stanley from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Morgan Stanley from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Morgan Stanley presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.79.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

