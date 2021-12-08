Patten & Patten Inc. TN Raises Stock Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Patten & Patten Inc. TN boosted its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 2.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 111,046 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,695 shares during the period. PayPal makes up approximately 2.2% of Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in PayPal were worth $28,895,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of PayPal in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of PayPal by 218.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 156 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 78.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on PYPL shares. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of PayPal from $310.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of PayPal from $330.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of PayPal in a report on Monday, November 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $269.00 target price on the stock. Truist Securities dropped their target price on shares of PayPal from $275.00 to $200.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of PayPal from $360.00 to $310.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $283.13.

In other news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.53, for a total transaction of $2,345,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Enrique Lores purchased 2,770 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $180.08 per share, for a total transaction of $498,821.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 14,097 shares of company stock valued at $2,786,518 and sold 34,114 shares valued at $7,102,758. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PYPL opened at $191.65 on Wednesday. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $179.15 and a fifty-two week high of $310.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. The company has a market capitalization of $225.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $226.63 and a 200-day moving average of $261.78.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.04. PayPal had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 20.09%. The company had revenue of $6.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

