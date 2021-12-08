Patten & Patten Inc. TN Has $6.45 Million Stock Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Patten & Patten Inc. TN trimmed its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,406 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 298 shares during the quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $6,447,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the second quarter valued at about $3,492,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the second quarter valued at about $21,208,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 21.3% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 99,806 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $18,175,000 after purchasing an additional 17,555 shares in the last quarter. Tobam boosted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 28.9% during the second quarter. Tobam now owns 74,922 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $15,582,000 after purchasing an additional 16,778 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 603.7% during the second quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 21,584 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,489,000 after purchasing an additional 18,517 shares in the last quarter. 56.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UPS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $253.00 to $221.00 in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on United Parcel Service from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Loop Capital lowered United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $226.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on United Parcel Service from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, United Parcel Service has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $212.52.

NYSE UPS opened at $207.31 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $180.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.12. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52 week low of $154.76 and a 52 week high of $220.24. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $200.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $200.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.16. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 127.98% and a net margin of 6.92%. The business had revenue of $23.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.28 earnings per share. United Parcel Service’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Investors of record on Monday, November 22nd will be issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 19th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.99%.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

