Patten & Patten Inc. TN Has $13.24 Million Stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Patten & Patten Inc. TN grew its position in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 195,297 shares of the energy producer’s stock after buying an additional 18,000 shares during the quarter. ConocoPhillips makes up about 1.0% of Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $13,235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 110,688,147 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $6,740,909,000 after purchasing an additional 675,979 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 72,497,939 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $4,415,124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,405,555 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,916,289 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,269,767,000 after purchasing an additional 623,791 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,392,475 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,059,202,000 after purchasing an additional 288,105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 16,082,300 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $979,091,000 after purchasing an additional 272,703 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.44% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:COP opened at $75.10 on Wednesday. ConocoPhillips has a 1-year low of $38.77 and a 1-year high of $77.98. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $73.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.19, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.61.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The energy producer reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.24. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 12.18%. The company had revenue of $11.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.31) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 5.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is presently 54.76%.

COP has been the subject of several analyst reports. KeyCorp boosted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Truist Securities upped their price target on ConocoPhillips from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Mizuho upped their price target on ConocoPhillips from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on ConocoPhillips from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Argus upped their price target on ConocoPhillips from $66.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.88.

In other ConocoPhillips news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 9,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.64, for a total value of $686,688.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska; Lower 48; Canada; Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Asia Pacific; and Other International.

