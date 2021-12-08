Patten & Patten Inc. TN Grows Stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Patten & Patten Inc. TN grew its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 58,032 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 2,880 shares during the quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in Walmart were worth $8,088,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WMT. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Walmart in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Atlantic Trust LLC bought a new position in shares of Walmart in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Walmart in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new position in shares of Walmart in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Walmart in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.38% of the company’s stock.

In other Walmart news, Director S Robson Walton sold 173,571 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.09, for a total transaction of $25,183,416.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.40, for a total value of $1,440,667.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,631,467 shares of company stock worth $660,162,824 over the last quarter. 48.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

WMT stock opened at $138.36 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $385.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.51. Walmart Inc. has a 1 year low of $126.28 and a 1 year high of $152.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $143.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $143.36.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $140.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.26 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 20.30% and a net margin of 1.40%. Walmart’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.34 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Walmart in a research report on Friday, November 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $166.00 price objective for the company. Cowen raised their price objective on Walmart from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Walmart in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Walmart in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Walmart from $185.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Walmart currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $170.20.

Walmart Profile

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

