Patten & Patten Inc. TN Cuts Holdings in Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT)

Patten & Patten Inc. TN trimmed its holdings in shares of Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 145,808 shares of the company’s stock after selling 390 shares during the period. Patten & Patten Inc. TN owned approximately 0.37% of Ingevity worth $10,406,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Ingevity by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,328,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,413,000 after buying an additional 39,191 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Ingevity by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 728,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,250,000 after buying an additional 45,113 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Ingevity by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 713,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,044,000 after buying an additional 4,523 shares during the period. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ingevity by 60.4% during the 2nd quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. now owns 709,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,764,000 after buying an additional 267,400 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ingevity by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 706,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,520,000 after buying an additional 2,064 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Ingevity alerts:

NYSE:NGVT opened at $75.49 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.09. The stock has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of 22.07 and a beta of 2.15. Ingevity Co. has a 52 week low of $63.43 and a 52 week high of $89.55.

Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $376.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $354.29 million. Ingevity had a return on equity of 35.46% and a net margin of 10.11%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.79 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ingevity Co. will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NGVT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet cut Ingevity from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Loop Capital decreased their target price on Ingevity from $92.00 to $81.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Ingevity from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.60.

About Ingevity

Ingevity Corp. engages in the manufacture of specialty chemicals and carbon materials. It operates through the following segments: Performance Chemicals and Performance Materials. The Performance Materials segment consists of automotive technologies and process purifications product families. Automotive technologies produces automotive carbon products used in gasoline vapor emission control systems in cars, trucks, motorcycles and boats.

Read More: What are the FAANG Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Ingevity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingevity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.