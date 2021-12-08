PARSIQ (PRQ) Price Hits $0.54 on Top Exchanges

PARSIQ (CURRENCY:PRQ) traded 3.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on December 8th. One PARSIQ coin can now be purchased for $0.54 or 0.00001060 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, PARSIQ has traded 32.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. PARSIQ has a total market cap of $76.01 million and $2.58 million worth of PARSIQ was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000259 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $173.25 or 0.00341488 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0742 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.42 or 0.00010691 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0454 or 0.00000089 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $729.30 or 0.01437541 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0482 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00002759 BTC.

PARSIQ Profile

PARSIQ (CRYPTO:PRQ) is a coin. PARSIQ’s total supply is 310,256,872 coins and its circulating supply is 141,383,483 coins. PARSIQ’s official Twitter account is @parsiq_net and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for PARSIQ is www.parsiq.io . The official message board for PARSIQ is blog.parsiq.io

According to CryptoCompare, “PARSIQ Token (PRQ) is an essential piece of the PARSIQ platform that co-exists with FIAT payments for using its services. Payments within the platform that are made in PRQ tokens guarantee a discounted rate. During the first Epoch when PRQ tokens are used as payment for running Smart-Triggers users receive higher execution limits, unlock transport methods, and are able to propose features that can be added to the platform. “

