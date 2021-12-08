Park Avenue Securities LLC Increases Stock Position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 13.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 87,064 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,168 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $3,369,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 526.7% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 711 shares during the period. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 31.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 494.8% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $59,000.

Get Schwab International Equity ETF alerts:

Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF stock opened at $39.52 on Wednesday. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $34.83 and a 1 year high of $40.92. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $39.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.78.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

Recommended Story: Technical Analysis of Stocks and What It Means



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.