Park Avenue Securities LLC Has $5.31 Million Stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 7.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 94,957 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,329 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $5,311,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Comcast during the second quarter worth $113,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Comcast by 11.0% during the second quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 7,294 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $416,000 after buying an additional 724 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in Comcast by 63.8% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 17,091 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $975,000 after buying an additional 6,654 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Comcast by 16.4% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 34,711 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,989,000 after buying an additional 4,891 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Woodward Diversified Capital LLC bought a new stake in Comcast during the second quarter worth $318,000. 82.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CMCSA opened at $49.58 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $53.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.28. Comcast Co. has a twelve month low of $48.15 and a twelve month high of $61.80. The stock has a market cap of $226.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.99, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The cable giant reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $30.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.87 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 14.88% and a net margin of 12.73%. The company’s revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 4th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.26%.

CMCSA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Comcast in a research note on Monday, September 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Comcast from $68.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Comcast from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Comcast from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Pivotal Research reduced their price objective on Comcast from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.87.

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

