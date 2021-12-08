Park Avenue Securities LLC Has $3.90 Million Holdings in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,323 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $3,901,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 30.5% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,361,000 after buying an additional 3,392 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 245 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $609,000. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $548,000. Finally, Triumph Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $414,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

Get MercadoLibre alerts:

Shares of MELI opened at $1,178.26 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.02, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.23. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,018.73 and a twelve month high of $2,020.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1,470.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,579.82. The firm has a market cap of $58.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 741.05 and a beta of 1.47.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.65. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. MercadoLibre had a net margin of 1.26% and a return on equity of 28.07%. The business’s revenue was up 66.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on MELI shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MercadoLibre from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,814.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of MercadoLibre from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $2,050.00 to $2,100.00 in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,100.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,100.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,016.93.

MercadoLibre Profile

MercadoLibre, Inc engages in the provision of online commerce platform with focus on e-commerce and its related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Venezuela, and Other Countries. The firm provides users a mechanism for buying, selling and paying as well as collecting, generating leads, and comparing lists through e-commerce transactions.

Featured Article: Quantitative Easing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MELI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI).

Receive News & Ratings for MercadoLibre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MercadoLibre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.