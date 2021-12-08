Park Avenue Securities LLC Has $3.07 Million Stock Holdings in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,035 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $3,066,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in CBRE Group by 1.4% during the second quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $694,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in CBRE Group by 0.9% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC grew its stake in CBRE Group by 3.3% in the second quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 3,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. AXA S.A. grew its stake in CBRE Group by 0.9% in the second quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 14,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional lifted its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 23.6% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 94.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Daniel G. Queenan sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.66, for a total transaction of $488,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael J. Lafitte sold 10,468 shares of CBRE Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.82, for a total value of $1,097,255.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of CBRE opened at $102.31 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $34.24 billion, a PE ratio of 23.85, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $101.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $58.74 and a 1 year high of $107.88.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $6.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.65 billion. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 22.85% and a net margin of 5.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CBRE. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded CBRE Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Raymond James lifted their price target on CBRE Group from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.00.

CBRE Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions and Real Estate Investments. The Advisory Services Segment provides a comprehensive range of services globally, including property leasing, capital markets (property sales and mortgage origination, sales and servicing), property management, project management services and valuation services.

