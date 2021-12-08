Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Has $3.96 Million Stake in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 32.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 100,443 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,480 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $3,962,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 71,962,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,838,924,000 after acquiring an additional 3,523,179 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 57,919,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,284,943,000 after acquiring an additional 3,279,454 shares in the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC lifted its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 35.3% in the 2nd quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 8,188,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,052,000 after acquiring an additional 2,137,578 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 47.4% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,165,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,221,000 after acquiring an additional 1,981,677 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,548,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,007,892,000 after buying an additional 1,747,054 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab International Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab International Equity ETF stock opened at $39.52 on Wednesday. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $34.83 and a 52 week high of $40.92. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $39.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.78.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

Featured Article: Consumer Price Index (CPI)

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.