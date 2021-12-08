Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Buys 315,100 Shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI) by 45.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,013,820 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 315,100 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC’s holdings in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals were worth $3,802,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SPPI. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 4.9% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 639,614 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,085,000 after buying an additional 29,627 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 32.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,221,340 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,981,000 after purchasing an additional 297,174 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 120.3% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 108,112 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 59,040 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 1.6% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,050,078 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,423,000 after purchasing an additional 16,155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 13.2% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 111,773 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 13,000 shares during the last quarter. 66.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPPI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, September 20th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Spectrum Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th.

Shares of SPPI opened at $1.53 on Wednesday. Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $1.30 and a one year high of $5.24. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $250.85 million, a PE ratio of -1.43 and a beta of 1.92.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPPI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.07. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.37) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Profile

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the acquisition, development and commercialization of pipeline of late-stage clinical and commercial products. It operates through the following brands: FOLOTYN, ZEVALIN, MARQIBO, BELEODAQ and EVOMELA. The company was founded in December 1987 and is headquartered in Henderson, NV.

