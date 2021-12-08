Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Acquires 4,865 Shares of Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG) by 5.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 92,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,865 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned 0.33% of Employers worth $3,980,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Employers by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Employers by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,054 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in shares of Employers by 86,055.6% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 7,745 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in shares of Employers in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $338,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Employers by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 867 shares during the last quarter. 76.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Employers news, Director Michael J. Mcsally purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $39.24 per share, with a total value of $117,720.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Employers from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd.

NYSE EIG opened at $39.91 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.99 and a beta of 0.01. Employers Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.19 and a 12 month high of $43.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $39.85.

Employers (NYSE:EIG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.14). Employers had a net margin of 18.50% and a return on equity of 6.75%. The company had revenue of $168.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.92 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Employers Holdings, Inc. will post 1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. Employers’s dividend payout ratio is 22.52%.

Employers Profile

Employers Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of workers compensation products and services. It operates through following segments: Employers and Cerity. The Employers segment is defines as traditional business offered under EMPLOYERS brand name through agents. The Cerity segment is defined as business offered under Cerity brand name, which includes direct-to-customer business.

