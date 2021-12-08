Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Acquires 1,648 Shares of Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 145,355 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,648 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned approximately 0.24% of Enerpac Tool Group worth $3,869,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Enerpac Tool Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Enerpac Tool Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enerpac Tool Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Enerpac Tool Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 6.9% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 8,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the period. 99.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EPAC stock opened at $22.40 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.56 and a beta of 1.43. Enerpac Tool Group Corp. has a one year low of $19.61 and a one year high of $28.84.

Enerpac Tool Group (NYSE:EPAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 28th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $145.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.48 million. Enerpac Tool Group had a net margin of 7.20% and a return on equity of 9.60%. Enerpac Tool Group’s quarterly revenue was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.02 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Enerpac Tool Group Corp. will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.

EPAC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Enerpac Tool Group from $26.00 to $22.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Enerpac Tool Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, TheStreet cut Enerpac Tool Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.40.

In other Enerpac Tool Group news, Director E James Ferland, Jr. acquired 2,000 shares of Enerpac Tool Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $20.26 per share, with a total value of $40,520.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Enerpac Tool Group Profile

Enerpac Tool Group Corp. is a diversified industrial company. The firm engages in the designing, manufacturing, and distribution of industrial products and systems to various end markets. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Tools and Services; and Other. The Industrial Tools and Services segment supplies both products and services to a broad array of end markets, including industrial, energy, mining and production automation markets.

