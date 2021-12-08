Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR) Major Shareholder Chai Trust Co Llc Sells 14,555 Shares

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR) major shareholder Chai Trust Co Llc sold 14,555 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.28, for a total transaction of $207,845.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Chai Trust Co Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Par Pacific alerts:

On Friday, December 3rd, Chai Trust Co Llc sold 17,751 shares of Par Pacific stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.45, for a total transaction of $238,750.95.

On Wednesday, December 1st, Chai Trust Co Llc sold 21,300 shares of Par Pacific stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.48, for a total value of $287,124.00.

On Monday, November 29th, Chai Trust Co Llc sold 18,770 shares of Par Pacific stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.44, for a total value of $252,268.80.

On Friday, November 19th, Chai Trust Co Llc sold 71,115 shares of Par Pacific stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.35, for a total value of $949,385.25.

On Wednesday, November 17th, Chai Trust Co Llc sold 16,133 shares of Par Pacific stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.27, for a total value of $246,350.91.

On Monday, November 15th, Chai Trust Co Llc sold 33,097 shares of Par Pacific stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.87, for a total value of $525,249.39.

On Friday, November 12th, Chai Trust Co Llc sold 24,799 shares of Par Pacific stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.74, for a total transaction of $390,336.26.

On Friday, November 5th, Chai Trust Co Llc sold 59,792 shares of Par Pacific stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.92, for a total transaction of $951,888.64.

On Wednesday, November 3rd, Chai Trust Co Llc sold 64,500 shares of Par Pacific stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.58, for a total transaction of $1,004,910.00.

On Monday, November 1st, Chai Trust Co Llc sold 41,108 shares of Par Pacific stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.02, for a total transaction of $658,550.16.

Shares of PARR stock opened at $14.52 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.11 and a 200-day moving average of $15.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.33 and a 12-month high of $20.18. The firm has a market cap of $873.97 million, a P/E ratio of -3.55 and a beta of 2.53.

Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.23. Par Pacific had a negative net margin of 5.36% and a negative return on equity of 68.77%. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.06) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. will post -1.38 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Par Pacific by 253.9% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 2,648 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Par Pacific by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 994 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in Par Pacific in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $184,000. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in Par Pacific by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 1,291 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Par Pacific in the 2nd quarter valued at $199,000. Institutional investors own 93.82% of the company’s stock.

PARR has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Par Pacific from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Par Pacific from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Par Pacific in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.58.

Par Pacific Company Profile

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of energy and infrastructure businesses. It operates through the following segments: Refining, Retail, Logistics, and Other. The Refining segment produces ultra-low sulfur diesel, gasoline, jet fuel, marine fuel, low sulfur fuel oil, and other associated refined products.

Further Reading: Understanding and Trading Breakout Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Par Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Par Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.