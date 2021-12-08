PANTHEON X Reaches Market Cap of $4.57 Million (XPN)

PANTHEON X (CURRENCY:XPN) traded 9.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on December 8th. One PANTHEON X coin can currently be purchased for $0.0067 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, PANTHEON X has traded up 65.3% against the US dollar. PANTHEON X has a total market capitalization of $4.57 million and approximately $95,024.00 worth of PANTHEON X was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00004977 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001212 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001983 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.45 or 0.00044518 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.73 or 0.00007393 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $110.90 or 0.00219884 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About PANTHEON X

PANTHEON X (CRYPTO:XPN) is a coin. It was first traded on March 27th, 2019. PANTHEON X’s total supply is 770,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 680,786,427 coins. The Reddit community for PANTHEON X is https://reddit.com/r/PANTHEON_X . PANTHEON X’s official website is pantheonx.io . PANTHEON X’s official Twitter account is @pantheon_x and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PANTHEON X provides an open crypto management platform designed so people can invest like a professional trader with crypto advisors in a safer and more transparent manner. Based on Smart Contract and the reliable data, PANTHEON X has established an infrastructure that anyone can manage or entrust assets easily. “

PANTHEON X Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PANTHEON X directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PANTHEON X should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PANTHEON X using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

