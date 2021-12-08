PancakeSwap Achieves Market Capitalization of $3.07 Billion (CAKE)

PancakeSwap (CURRENCY:CAKE) traded 3% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on December 8th. In the last week, PancakeSwap has traded 8.1% lower against the dollar. PancakeSwap has a total market capitalization of $3.07 billion and $172.07 million worth of PancakeSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PancakeSwap coin can currently be purchased for about $12.41 or 0.00024599 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00004791 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001214 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001980 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.56 or 0.00044719 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.75 or 0.00007432 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $112.32 or 0.00222622 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap Coin Profile

PancakeSwap (CRYPTO:CAKE) is a coin. Its launch date was September 29th, 2020. PancakeSwap’s total supply is 247,336,821 coins. The official website for PancakeSwap is pancakeswap.finance . PancakeSwap’s official Twitter account is @pancakeswap and its Facebook page is accessible here . PancakeSwap’s official message board is medium.com/@pancakeswap

According to CryptoCompare, “PancakeSwap is an automated market maker (“AMM”) that allows two tokens to be exchanged on the Binance Smart Chain. It is designed to be fast, cheap, allowing anyone to participate. “

PancakeSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PancakeSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PancakeSwap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PancakeSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

