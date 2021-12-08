Palmer Knight Co Grows Stake in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

Palmer Knight Co grew its position in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) by 56.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 84,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,468 shares during the quarter. Raymond James comprises approximately 4.1% of Palmer Knight Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Palmer Knight Co’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $7,828,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RJF. Tredje AP fonden grew its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 33.1% during the second quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 6,684,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $101,611,000 after buying an additional 1,662,234 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 10.0% during the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 6,016,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $781,532,000 after buying an additional 546,830 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 55.1% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 905,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $117,641,000 after buying an additional 321,665 shares during the last quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Raymond James during the second quarter valued at $41,541,000. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 45.3% during the second quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 670,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $87,340,000 after buying an additional 208,950 shares during the last quarter. 52.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on RJF shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Raymond James from $112.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Raymond James from $103.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Raymond James in a report on Thursday, October 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $111.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Raymond James from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, September 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Raymond James has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.58.

In other Raymond James news, EVP Jonathan N. Santelli sold 3,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.05, for a total transaction of $340,170.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider James E. Bunn sold 15,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.73, for a total value of $1,527,671.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 23,566 shares of company stock worth $2,348,441 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 10.68% of the company’s stock.

NYSE RJF opened at $98.90 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $98.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.91 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.98. Raymond James has a fifty-two week low of $60.56 and a fifty-two week high of $103.46.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.35. Raymond James had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 14.16%. The company had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Raymond James will post 6.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 4th will be given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. This is an increase from Raymond James’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Raymond James’s payout ratio is currently 15.68%.

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

