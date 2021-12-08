PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) Shares Gap Up Following Earnings Beat

Shares of PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $33.49, but opened at $37.25. PagerDuty shares last traded at $34.73, with a volume of 29,678 shares.

The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $71.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.10 million. PagerDuty had a negative return on equity of 27.60% and a negative net margin of 38.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.21) EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Craig Hallum cut their target price on PagerDuty from $62.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on PagerDuty from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen upped their price objective on PagerDuty from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on PagerDuty from $59.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on PagerDuty from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.42.

In related news, CRO Dave Justice sold 1,362 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.23, for a total transaction of $62,965.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP Stacey Giamalis sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.86, for a total value of $275,160.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 228,807 shares of company stock valued at $9,762,640. 9.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PD. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of PagerDuty by 63.0% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in PagerDuty during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in PagerDuty during the second quarter worth approximately $53,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in PagerDuty during the third quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in PagerDuty during the second quarter worth approximately $86,000. 95.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The stock has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a PE ratio of -31.00 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 3.48, a current ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $40.08 and a 200 day moving average of $41.29.

PagerDuty Company Profile (NYSE:PD)

PagerDuty, Inc operates a digital operations management platform. It provides incident management solution that integrates with information technology Ops and DevOps monitoring stacks to improve operational reliability and agility. The firm collect machine generated data from virtually any software-enabled system or device, combine it with human response data, correlating and interpreting this data to understand issues and opportunities that need to be addressed in real-time.

