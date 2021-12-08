PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. PagerDuty had a negative return on equity of 27.60% and a negative net margin of 38.90%. The firm had revenue of $71.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.10 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.21) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.5% on a year-over-year basis.

PagerDuty stock opened at $33.49 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a PE ratio of -29.12 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $40.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.29. PagerDuty has a 52 week low of $29.15 and a 52 week high of $58.36. The company has a current ratio of 3.48, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

In other news, CRO Dave Justice sold 1,362 shares of PagerDuty stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.23, for a total value of $62,965.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jennifer Tejada sold 68,182 shares of PagerDuty stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.44, for a total value of $3,030,008.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 228,807 shares of company stock valued at $9,762,640. 9.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in PagerDuty stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,101,662 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,124 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.32% of PagerDuty worth $46,909,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Craig Hallum raised their target price on PagerDuty from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on PagerDuty from $59.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Truist raised their target price on PagerDuty from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Cowen raised their target price on PagerDuty from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded PagerDuty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PagerDuty has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.25.

PagerDuty, Inc operates a digital operations management platform. It provides incident management solution that integrates with information technology Ops and DevOps monitoring stacks to improve operational reliability and agility. The firm collect machine generated data from virtually any software-enabled system or device, combine it with human response data, correlating and interpreting this data to understand issues and opportunities that need to be addressed in real-time.

