PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) Issues Q4 Earnings Guidance

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $(0.06)-(0.05) for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of ($0.08). The company issued revenue guidance of $75.5-76.5 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $73.68 million.PagerDuty also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $-0.340-$-0.330 EPS.

Shares of PD stock traded up $1.89 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $33.49. The stock had a trading volume of 2,015,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,287,417. PagerDuty has a one year low of $29.15 and a one year high of $58.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 3.48 and a quick ratio of 3.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $40.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.12 and a beta of 1.26.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Securities boosted their target price on PagerDuty from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their target price on PagerDuty from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on PagerDuty from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Cowen boosted their price target on PagerDuty from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on PagerDuty from $59.00 to $48.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, PagerDuty currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $54.25.

In related news, CEO Jennifer Tejada sold 68,182 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.44, for a total value of $3,030,008.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, VP Stacey Giamalis sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.86, for a total value of $275,160.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 228,807 shares of company stock worth $9,762,640. Insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in PagerDuty stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,101,662 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,124 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 1.32% of PagerDuty worth $46,909,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 95.37% of the company’s stock.

About PagerDuty

PagerDuty, Inc operates a digital operations management platform. It provides incident management solution that integrates with information technology Ops and DevOps monitoring stacks to improve operational reliability and agility. The firm collect machine generated data from virtually any software-enabled system or device, combine it with human response data, correlating and interpreting this data to understand issues and opportunities that need to be addressed in real-time.

