PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) Shares Acquired by Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC

Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 767 shares during the period. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in PacWest Bancorp were worth $200,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PACW. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in PacWest Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PacWest Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth about $65,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in PacWest Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth about $65,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in PacWest Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in PacWest Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth about $96,000. 88.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PACW traded up $0.95 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $45.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,643 shares, compared to its average volume of 864,893. PacWest Bancorp has a 12-month low of $24.19 and a 12-month high of $50.42. The stock has a market cap of $5.39 billion, a PE ratio of 9.09 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company’s 50 day moving average is $47.32 and its 200 day moving average is $43.87.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $327.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $317.04 million. PacWest Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.74% and a net margin of 45.47%. The business’s revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that PacWest Bancorp will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. PacWest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.20%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PacWest Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Raymond James upped their price target on PacWest Bancorp from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Truist upped their price target on PacWest Bancorp from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Truist Financial upgraded PacWest Bancorp to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on PacWest Bancorp from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.45.

In other PacWest Bancorp news, CEO Christopher D. Blake sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel B. Platt sold 13,489 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.37, for a total value of $638,973.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 19,489 shares of company stock valued at $936,244. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

PacWest Bancorp is a bank holding company, which specializes in financial and banking solutions. Through the Pacific Western Bank, it offers commercial banking services including real estate, construction, commercial loans, comprehensive deposit, and treasury management services to small and middle-market businesses.

