Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI) Shares Sold by Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lowered its position in Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI) by 17.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 23,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Pacific Premier Bancorp were worth $986,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth about $68,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $85,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth about $96,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth about $98,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Pacific Premier Bancorp alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ PPBI opened at $39.26 on Wednesday. Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.26 and a 12-month high of $47.46. The stock has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a PE ratio of 11.58 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a 50-day moving average of $42.34 and a 200 day moving average of $41.46.

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.13. Pacific Premier Bancorp had a net margin of 40.06% and a return on equity of 11.61%. The company had revenue of $199.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. Pacific Premier Bancorp’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. Pacific Premier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.94%.

In other news, Director Joseph L. Garrett sold 780 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.10, for a total value of $34,398.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph L. Garrett sold 1,490 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.89, for a total transaction of $63,906.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,518 shares of company stock valued at $371,654. 2.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PPBI. Raymond James downgraded shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th.

Pacific Premier Bancorp Company Profile

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiary, Pacific Premier Bank. It offers deposit products and services for business and consumer customers, including checking, money market and savings accounts, cash management services, electronic banking, and on-line bill payment.

Featured Article: How does inflation affect different investments?



Receive News & Ratings for Pacific Premier Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacific Premier Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.