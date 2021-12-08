Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.85 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI) to post $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Pacific Premier Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.76 and the highest is $0.92. Pacific Premier Bancorp posted earnings per share of $0.71 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Pacific Premier Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $3.48 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.34 to $3.58. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $3.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.94 to $3.21. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Pacific Premier Bancorp.

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $199.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.20 million. Pacific Premier Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.61% and a net margin of 40.06%. Pacific Premier Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Raymond James cut Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

In other news, Director Jeff C. Jones sold 6,248 shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.75, for a total transaction of $273,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph L. Garrett sold 780 shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.10, for a total transaction of $34,398.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,518 shares of company stock worth $371,654. Insiders own 2.04% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Pacific Premier Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Pacific Premier Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Pacific Premier Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $85,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Pacific Premier Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $96,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new position in Pacific Premier Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $98,000. Institutional investors own 91.63% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PPBI opened at $39.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a PE ratio of 11.58 and a beta of 1.29. Pacific Premier Bancorp has a 1 year low of $29.26 and a 1 year high of $47.46. The business’s 50-day moving average is $42.34 and its 200 day moving average is $41.46.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. Pacific Premier Bancorp’s payout ratio is 38.94%.

About Pacific Premier Bancorp

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiary, Pacific Premier Bank. It offers deposit products and services for business and consumer customers, including checking, money market and savings accounts, cash management services, electronic banking, and on-line bill payment.

